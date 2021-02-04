Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 302,937 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 3.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,910. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,021. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

