Palladium Partners LLC Has $298,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

