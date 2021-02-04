Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $181.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.