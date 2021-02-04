Palladium Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $263.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.