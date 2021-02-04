Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 12-Month High at $379.69

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $379.69 and last traded at $375.21, with a volume of 3569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.49 and its 200-day moving average is $283.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock worth $67,169,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

