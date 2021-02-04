Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

