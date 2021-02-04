Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.