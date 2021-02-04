Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $0.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

