Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

