Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 662549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Get Panasonic alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.