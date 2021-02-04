Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046. Parkland has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

