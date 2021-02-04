Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Patria Investments Ltd (NYSE:PAX) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 920,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,523,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.