PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $14.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

