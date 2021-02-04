PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 102,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.