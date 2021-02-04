PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.99-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.911-5.911 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.54-4.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.71.

PYPL stock traded up $18.53 on Thursday, reaching $270.43. 23,729,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

