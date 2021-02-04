PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-0.99 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $11.12 on Thursday, hitting $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 785,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

