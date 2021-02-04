PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-0.99 EPS.

PYPL traded up $13.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.45. 847,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

