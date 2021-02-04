PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 12,002 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 3,500 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,080.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Sang Young Lee purchased 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,223 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $77,603.00.

PCB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

