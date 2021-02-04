Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.