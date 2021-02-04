Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PENMF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

