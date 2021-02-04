PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

PMT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 938,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,654. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

