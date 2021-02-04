Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Arani Bose Sells 10,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $243.40 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

