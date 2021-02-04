Peoples Bank OH Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock worth $407,601,189 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.