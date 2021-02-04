pEOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $578,692.14 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $578,692.14 and approximately $5,671.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041761 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

