PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

