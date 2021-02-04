PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 28.5% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

