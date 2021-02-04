Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,102. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.