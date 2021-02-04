Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,437 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 34.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth $10,747,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,482,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.