Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

