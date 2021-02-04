Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,662 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

