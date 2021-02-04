Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

