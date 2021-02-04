Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,251,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.