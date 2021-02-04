Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 253,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

