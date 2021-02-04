Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ACMR opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345 in the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

