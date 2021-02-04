Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.28.

