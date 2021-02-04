Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 7.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 1,016,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,483,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

