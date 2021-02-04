PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

