PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.