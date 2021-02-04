PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $8.50 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,949. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

