PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

