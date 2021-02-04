PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $140.28. 15,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,949. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.