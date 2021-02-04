Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of PSNL opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 18.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.