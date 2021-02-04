Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

