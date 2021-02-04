PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

