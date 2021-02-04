PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,767,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,002,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 672,181 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

