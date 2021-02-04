PGGM Investments Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $372.78 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $374.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.