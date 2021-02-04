PGGM Investments Takes $2.56 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NYSE ED opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

