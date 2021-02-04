Phantasma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,481.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Phantasma has a market cap of $6.39 million and $77,481.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,990.81 or 1.00100126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.