Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 368,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $913.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.