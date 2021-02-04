Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.68 million.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $913.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

